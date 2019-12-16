Público
Noticias de hoy Podemos, ante el reto de gobernar mientras rehace el partido y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, lunes 16 de diciembre de 2019

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este lunes 16 de diciembre de 2019

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez y el líder de Podemos tras las elecciones del 10N. EUROPA PRESS

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este lunes 16 de diciembre de 2019.

Podemos, ante el reto de gobernar mientras rehace el partido

El partido morado tendrá que reorganizarse internamente y en el grupo parlamentario si finalmente varios de sus principales dirigentes pasan a formar parte del Gobierno de coalición.

Siete claves en la semana decisiva para la investidura de Pedro Sánchez

Concretar “los instrumentos” para la negociación bilateral entre Gobiernos sobre el conflicto de Catalunya y la sentencia del Tribunal de Justicia de la UE sobre Junqueras son los últimos escollos para cerrar un acuerdo entre PSOE y ERC. Los socialistas todavía aspiran a que Sánchez sea elegido presidente antes de final de año.

¿Volverán a ser públicas las 3.000 viviendas del IVIMA vendidas a un fondo buitre?

El Tribunal Supremo confirma la nulidad de la operación pero la sentencia no podrá ejecutarse totalmente. La Comunidad de Madrid, responsable de esta venta no ajustada a derecho, deberá responder por los perjuicios ocasionados tanto a los inquilinos como al fondo buitre Azora-Goldman Sachs. ¿Qué viviendas volverán a ser públicas? ¿Qué pasará con los inquilinos afectados? ¿Cuándo se aplicará la sentencia?

Los "nuevos papeles de Bárcenas" ya los destapó 'Público' en 2009 con varias exclusivas sobre la caja b del PP de Aguirre

La información de este domingo en 'El País' fue desvelada en la edición impresa de este periódico hace diez años con los mismos documentos que el rotativo de Prisa califica de "inéditos".

Una pareja ciega lleva seis meses en prisión por no poder pagar 1.500 euros

La carencia de recursos económicos para saldar varios ‘simpas’ en locales de hostelería y la imposibilidad de vivir de manera autónoma en la calle les impiden acceder al tercer grado y a la semilibertad en la cárcel de Zuera.

