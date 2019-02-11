Te proponemos cinco noticias interesantes de este fin de semana.
Las tres mentiras del manifiesto de Colón
El texto leído en la plaza de Colón criticando a Pedro Sánchez contenía lecturas contrarias a los acontecimientos reales.
¿Cuánto vale la bandera de un Gobierno anarquista?
Una ley recurrida ante el Constitucional obliga al ejecutivo de Lambán a iniciar los trámites para expropiar las únicas dos enseñas conocidas del efímero ejecutivo libertario conocido como el Consejo de Aragón, una de las cuales ofrece en internet por 14.500 euros un coleccionista.
Un asteroide podría chocar contra la Tierra a 44.000 kilómetros por hora
El riesgo de que colisione con el planeta es muy reducido, pero está considerado entre los siete meteoritos más peligrosos del siglo según la Escala de Palermo.
La crisis de Día, un paréntesis en un modelo de consumo masivo que sigue creciendo
El mercado del gran consumo, cada vez más dominado por Mercadona, continúa su tendencia ascendente mientras Día se descuelga por una “mala gestión” que costará miles de empleos.
Un operario muerto y otro herido al caer una grúa de una obra en Barcelona
Los Bomberos de la Generalitat han informado de que el accidente se ha producido poco después de las 12.00 horas en Sant Just Desvern, donde una grúa telescópica estaba retirando otra grúa fija que había sido utilizada en las obras de construcción de un edificio.
