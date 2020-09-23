MADRIDActualizado:
La organización del Mobile World Congress (MWC), el mayor encuentro anual de la industria de las telecomunicaciones, dijo el miércoles que posponían el evento del año próximo hasta finales de junio para hacer posible que la cita sea segura de forma presencial a pesar de la crisis del coronavirus.
El MWC 2021, originalmente programado para principios de marzo, se celebrará ahora en Barcelona (España) del 28 de junio al 1 de julio, según dijo la GSMA, la asociación de telecomunicaciones que lo organiza.
El congreso de este año fue cancelado en el último momento, en un momento en que el virus se propagaba por todo el mundo.
(Habrá ampliación)
