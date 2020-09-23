Estás leyendo: Madrid espera hasta el viernes para anunciar las nuevas medidas pese al avance del virus

El viceconsejero de Salud Pública de la Comunidad de Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, ha explicado que el viernes se anunciarán las nuevas zonas en las que habrá restricciones de movilidad. También ha confirmado que se están estudiando medidas como limitar aforos en restauración en toda la región.

22/05/2020.- La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (d), se reúne con el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida (i), y con el viceconsejero de salud pública y plan covid-19, Antonio Zapatero (c), para tratar sobre el cambio a la
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, con el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, y con el viceconsejero de salud pública y plan covid-19, Antonio Zapatero, EFE/Emilio Naranjo

"Estamos estudiando la situación para ampliar las medidas de restricciones de movilidad a nuevas zonas básicas de salud. La decisión final la tendremos el viernes", ha explicado el viceconsejero de Salud Pública de la Comunidad de Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, este miércoles. Nada se ha avanzado, por tanto, desde este martes cuando fue la propia presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, quien anunció que estaban analizando la situación epidemiológica para aumentar las restricciones de movilidad a más áreas.

Sobre aplicar medidas en toda la región, Zapatero ha argumentado que en la orden de la semana pasada ya se aplicaron medidas para toda la comunidad —limitar las reuniones sociales a seis personas— y que, en el conjunto de medidas que se están estudiando, también hay algunas que se aplicarán en toda la comunidad como reducir aforos en restauración. Según pudo saber Público, los responsables sanitarios del Gobierno y de la Comunidad de Madrid quieren aplicar medidas propias de la fase 1 del plan de desescalada

El viceconsejero de Salud Pública y Plan COVID-19, Antonio Zapatero, ha explicado los datos del último Informe Epidemiológico Semanal: más de 200.000 los casos confinados con PCR positiva, 21 brotes activos, 3.111 ingresados con coronavirus en planta y 417 pacientes en UCI. Además, hay 832 aulas en cuarentena y un único centro educativo entero. "La situación es de crecimiento sostenido", ha indicado en rueda de prensa tras valorar los datos.

