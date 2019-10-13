Los planes de Sánchez tras el 10-N y otras cuatro noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Sánchez presentará a las 48 horas del 10-N una propuesta a cada partido para formar Gobierno
El plan para vencer el bloqueo de Sánchez, si gana las elecciones, plantea cuatro grandes acuerdos: defensa de la Constitución y la integridad territorial de España; Pacto de Toledo, financiación autonómica y nuevo modelo de investidura. Para buscar la estabilidad propondrá a las fuerzas progresistas un acuerdo programático, pero no un Gobierno de coalición
El granero del bipartidismo: 26 pequeñas provincias dan el 30% de los escaños
La suma de la población de estos territorios no alcanza el 20% del total del Estado, pero aportan 101 escaños a la Cámara Baja. PP y PSOE han tenido siempre el escaño garantizado en estas circunscripciones.
El dolor crónico en los niños: cómo hacer frente a un pequeño gran problema
El 37% de los niños entre 8 y 16 años sufre dolor crónico en España. Sin embargo, solo el hospital madrileño de La Paz cuenta con una unidad acreditada que ofrece atención integral a estos pacientes. La escasez de ensayos clínicos complica el uso de farmacología analgésica con menores y muchos se encuentran sin recursos para plantar batalla a sus dolencias.
Obvia al Supremo y desoye al Gobierno en funciones: el juez Yusty mantiene vivas sus trabas para la exhumación de Franco
El titular del juzgado de lo Contencioso 3 de Madrid mantiene suspendido cautelarmente el informe de viabilidad técnica -previo a la licencia de obra- para desenterrar al dictador, a pesar de que el Alto Tribunal dejó claro que los acuerdos del Consejo de Ministros no requieren de este tipo de permisos. También recordó a Yusty que sólo compete al Alto Tribunal enjuiciar "la legalidad de los actos y disposiciones"del Gobierno.
Quito, militarizada y bajo toque de queda
La capital de Ecuador padece el décimo día de paro. Se han registrado acciones violentas. Los indígenas se desmarcan del vandalismo, como el asalto y quema del edificio de la Contraloría General del Estado. Por esos hechos han sido detenidas 30 personas.
