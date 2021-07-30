Estás leyendo: La quinta ola confirma su lento descenso y la incidencia se reduce a 687

La caída de la incidencia es muy pronunciada en el colectivo de jóvenes de entre 20 y 29 años, donde alcanza los 230 puntos en una semana.

Personal sanitario realiza pruebas con el nuevo dispositivo de test de antígenos para población en general, este viernes en el pabellón WiZink Center en Madrid, a 30 de julio de 2021. J.P.Gandul / EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este viernes, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 24.753 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 12.989 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 13.696 registrados el jueves, lo que eleva a 4.447.044 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que se ha reducido ligeramente, situándose en los 687,30 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 696,31 notificado el miércoles por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.

Llama especialmente a la atención el descenso pronunciado de la incidencia en el colectivo de jóvenes de entre 20 y 29 años, donde ha caído 230 puntos en una semana, según el último informe del Ministerio de Sanidad. Entre los jóvenes de 12 a 19 años, se sitúa en 1.524 por cada 100.000 habitantes frente a los 1.623,8 de hace una semana.

En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid, se han notificado 44 más, de los cuales 199 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 81.486 personas.

Actualmente hay 9.825 pacientes ingresados por covid en toda España y 1.698 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 1.349 ingresos y 1.240 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 8,24% y en las UCI en el 18,31%.

