Telefónica cierra la venta de su negocio en Costa Rica y reduce deuda en 440 millones

Traspasa la totalidad del capital de la filial centroamericana a Liberty Latin America por 455 millones de euros.

El nuevo logo de Telefónica, en una tapa en el suelo cerca de su sede en la zona norte de Madrid. E.P.
MADRID

Actualizado:

Reuters

Telefónica ha cerrado este lunes la venta de su negocio en Costa Rica a Liberty Latin America por 538 millones de dólares (455 millones de euros al cambio actual), según ha notificado a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Con este acuerdo, Telefónica reducirá deuda en otros 440 millones de euros, después de haber reducido en un año el 30% de su deuda neta gracias a otras operaciones corporativas.

Telefónica cerró la venta de su filial en el país centroamericano el pasado 30 de julio, tres meses después de que el anterior comprador de esta, Millicom, diera marcha atrás a la operación por la pandemia. La operación recibió la autorización del Gobierno de Costa Rica el pasado lunes.

Balan Nair, presidente y consejero delegado de Liberty Latin America, ha dado la bienvenida a los clientes y empleados de Telefónica a Costa Rica. Asimismo, ha señalado que la combinación de su negocio fijo y la red móvil de Movistar supondrá un mayor valor para sus clientes, así como mejores ofertas convergentes.

"Juntos somos más fuertes y podremos ofrecer productos diferenciados y servicios para nuestros clientes, dar mejores oportunidades a nuestros empleados y fortalecer nuestros lazos con las comunidades que servimos", ha apostillado.

Telefónica cerró recientemente también otra operación en Colombia para la venta de parte de su negocio de fibra óptica y la creación de una filial conjunta con KKR que, una vez se cierre, le permitirá reducir también su deuda en otros 200 millones de euros.

Con estas operaciones, el operador español continúa ejecutando su plan en el que los mercados claves son España, Alemania, Reino Unido y Brasil, mientras que las filiales americanas están sujetas a posibles operaciones inorgánicas.

