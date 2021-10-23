Estás leyendo: EEUU asegura haber asesinado a uno de los principales líderes de Al Qaeda en Siria

Terrorismo EEUU asegura haber asesinado a uno de los principales líderes de Al Qaeda en Siria

Según ha hecho público el Pentágono, el Ejército Estadounidense identificó y mató a Abdul Hamid al-Matar en el noroeste de Siria. 

El ejército de Estados Unidos durante unos ejercicios de despegue y aterrizaje. Manuel Lorenzo / EFE

Bajo la premisa de combatir a cualquiera que suponga una amenaza para EEUU, el Pentágono ha anunciado el asesinato de Abdul Hamid al-Matar. Este ha sido identificado por el país como uno de los principales líderes de Al Qaeda. Por su parte, también han querido esclarecer que no hay rastro de ningún civil herido por motivo de esta operación. 

Los hechos tuvieron lugar en el noroeste de Siria, a través de un vehículo aéreo no tripulado, según ha informado EFE. Y es que esta ubicación no es fortuita, ya que según el Comando Central, que supervisa las operaciones en Oriente Próximo, Al Qaeda utiliza este territorio como plataforma para reconstruirse y planear operaciones en "Siria, Irak y más allá".

Lo descrito es una actitud muy frecuente en el ejército estadounidense si se recuerdan sus comportamientos desde los nuevos acontecimientos afganos. En septiembre, por poner un ejemplo, Washington se hacía cargo de lo que catalogó un "terrible error" al intentar frenar falso un ataque terrorista. Error que se llevó por delante la vida de 10 civiles mediante un ataque con un dron, según informó en su momento el New York Times

Tras lo acontecido, el portavoz de la oficina del Comando Central de EEUU, John Rigsbee, afirma que "seguirá tomando como objetivo a miembros de Al Qaeda y otras organizaciones terroristas que planeen atacar territorio estadounidense". 

