Vox Torra da cuatro días al conseller de Interior para que reforme su cúpula tras las cargas de los Mossos

El presidente de la Generalitat ha advertido que si no le convencen las explicaciones de Miquel Buch, él mismo tomará medidas.

Un joven ha sido detenido y seis mossos d'esquadra y varios manifestantes han resultado heridos - EFE/Robin Townsend.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha dado cuatro días al conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, para que haga cambios en el departamento, después de las cargas de los Mossos d'Esquadra contra los manifestantes que ayer jueves intentaron boicotear dos actos de Vox en Girona y Terrassa.

Torra, que está de viaje oficial en Eslovenia, ha advertido que si no le convencen las explicaciones del conseller Buch él mismo tomará medidas, según ha informado TV3.

En una entrevista en el programa Els Matins, el conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, ha explicado por su parte que tiene previsto reunirse el próximo domingo con Torra, una vez que éste regrese de su viaje a Eslovenia, para decidir conjuntamente "las decisiones que haya que tomar" sobre posibles relevos en los Mossos d'Esquadra.

"Tomaré las decisiones conjuntamente con él", ha añadido Buch, tras explicar que a lo largo de la jornada de este jueves estuvo "permanentemente en contacto" con el presidente de la Generalitat, en relación con las intervenciones policiales en Girona y Terrassa.

Durante las cargas resultaron heridas una veintena de personas, entre ellas la diputada de la CUP Maria Sirvent. También un joven fue detenido y una veintena de personas resultaron heridas, 15 de ellas Mossos d'Esquadra.

El director general de los Mossos d'Esquadra, Andreu Martínez, defendió que el operativo desplegado en Girona era "correcto y adecuado" para defender el derecho de manifestación, frente al "ataque organizado" de 40 encapuchados contra la línea policial.

Martínez, que aseguró haber estado en contacto durante toda la mañana con el conseller de Interior, tildó de "correcto" el operativo policial, aunque anunció el compromiso de la policía catalana de "evaluar permanentemente" sus dispositivos.

Tras estos incidentes, la agrupación de ERC en Girona exigió la apertura de una investigación sobre los altercados, mientras la CUP volvió a reclamar la dimisión del conseller Buch por las cargas policiales.

