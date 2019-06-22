Público
El cambio de ciclo del Sol y sus consecuencias para la tierra

Podría afectar a las redes eléctricas, a las comunicaciones militares, a los satélites y a las señales GPS.

Llamarada solar. /NASA

El campo magnético del Sol cambia de ciclo cada 11 años y el actual vislumbra su fin en estos momentos. Los científicos del Servicio Nacional Meteorológico de EEUU (NOAA, por sus siglas en inglés), prevén que este, el llamado Ciclo 24, concluya a finales de este año o a principio del año que viene. 

La principal incógnita ahora es averiguar cómo afectará a la Tierra el nuevo ciclo. Según la doctora en física solar y copresidenta del panel de expertos encargados de predecir cómo será el próximo ciclo, esperan que este "sea otro ciclo bastante débil, precedido por un mínimo largo y profundo".

Esta predicción sirve de mucho a los científicos, ya que les ayuda a hacerse una idea de la frecuencia con la que se sucederán las tormentas espaciales de todo tipo. En un comunicado, los expertos han explicado que puede afectar a las redes eléctricas, a las comunicaciones militares, a los satélites y a las señales GPS.

Los astronautas también podrían verse por dosis de radiación dañinas.​Además, a pesar de que se pronostica un Ciclo 25 tranquilo, no se descarta que puedan producirse "violentas erupciones del Sol en cualquier momento".

