Comienzan las II Jornadas Neurocientíficas y Educativas

Las II Jornadas Neurocientíficas y Educativas han dado comienzo en la sede de la Fundación Rafael del Pino -calle Rafael Calvo, 39, Madrid- con el objetivo de tratar durante hoy y mañana en profundidad las enfermedades neurológicas infantiles y los trastornos del lenguaje. Para ello cuentan con una batería de 24 expertos de distintos campos, desde logopedas y psicólogos hasta terapeutas o educadores.
Desde esta mañana y hasta las 19:00 de la tarde se desarrollará la parte más enfocada a los retos educativos, con charlas sobre cómo enseñar el razonamiento matemático a niños con trastornos del neurodesarrollo, la importancia del juego y el teatro en el desarrollo de las habilidades lingüísticas y de aprendizaje o los beneficios de la enseñanza de una segunda lengua a niños con trastornos lingüísticos.
La directora del colegio de la Fundación Querer, Mariana Lombardo en la presentación del método del cole! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/RylMeQj73j— Fundación Querer (@FundacionQuerer) November 6, 2019
Las actividades del jueves, más enfocadas en los aspectos neurocientíficos, con la participación del doctor Álvaro Pascual-Leone, de la Escuela Médica de Harvard con una ponencia sobre el cerebro, la neuroestimulación y la mejoría del aprendizaje en niños neuro-divergentes o una presentación sobre la epilepsia y sus efectos en el neuro aprendizaje, abordaje y tratamiento, con el doctor Antonio Gil-Nagel, director del Programa de Epilepsia del Hospital Ruber Internacional de Madrid.
