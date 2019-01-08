El grupo audiovisual Mediaset prepara una gran remodelación de sus programas informativos Noticias Cuatro. La nueva estrategia pasa por eliminar la edición nocturna que presenta Javier Ruiz y recortar hasta el mínimo la edición de mediodía, que apenas durará ocho minutos, según han publicado Yotele y El Televisero.
De esta forma, los informativos de la segunda cadena de Mediaset vuelven a sufrir una reducción importante y quedan prácticamente desmantelados. Una decisión que se tomará a lo largo de este martes durante una reunión de la dirección
en Madrid, según ha informado La Vanguardia.
El nerviosismo ha cundido en los trabajadores de la cadena aunque, según informan diversos medios, la intención del grupo es recolocar al mayor número de empleados en otros programas de la cadena, sobre todo en el nuevo magacín que prepara el grupo y que presentará la periodista Carme Chaparro. Este nuevo espacio informativo busca hacer frente a los datos de Más vale tarde, el programa que presenta Mamen Mendizabal en La Sexta.
Los datos de audiencia de los informativo de Cuatro, al menos la edición presentada por Javier Ruiz, estaban en el entorno del 3%, mientras que el espaci informativo de primera hora de la tarde ronda el 5%, una caída pronunciada, de cerca de seis puntos, desde que el programa matinal Las Mañanas de Cuatro echó el cierre.
