En directo: el eclipse solar total de 2020 en Latinoamérica

Chile y el sur de Argentina serán los protagonistas del fenómeno astronómico que los dejará durante dos minutos en plena oscuridad.

Eclipse solar total, visible en zonas de Chile y Argentina, se ve en Las Grutas, en la provincia de Río Negro (Argentina).
Eclipse solar total, visible en zonas de Chile y Argentina, se ve en Las Grutas, en la provincia de Río Negro (Argentina). Chiwi Giambirtone / REUTERS

A menos de tres semanas de que llegue a su fin el 2020, la pandemia del coronavirus ha sido eclipsada, al menos por unos 120 segundos, por el primer eclipse solar de la década. Chile y el sur de Argentina -en la regiones de Sierra Colorada y Río Negro, concretamente-  han sido los países que han podido disfrutar, en su totalidad, del encuentro entre la Luna y el Sol, donde por unos instantes, entre asombros de muchos, la oscuridad brilló. 

La "coincidencia celestial", como ha descrito la NASA este inusual fenómeno astronómico, ha tenido una duración aproximada de 24 minutos en los que el satélite de la Tierra ha pasado por delante de la cara del Sol, cubriéndolo completamente durante dos minutos, a las 13.00 hora local (16.00 GMT).

Según la NASA, la totalidad del eclipse comenzó en Saavedra, Chile, y terminó en Salina del Eje, Argentina, y tendrá que pasar 400 años para que este fenómeno vuelva a repetirse en el mismo lugar. Aunque también ha podido observarse parcialmente en varios países de Latinoamérica como Perú, Bolivia, Uruguay y Paraguay.

A pesar de que el eclipse no se podrá apreciar en todo el mundo, este semana se podrá disfrutar de la última lluvia de estrellas del año, las Gemínidas, que, según han indicado el Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), se producirá entre el cuatro y el 17 de diciembre, y tendrán el protagonismo del cielo gracias a la Luna nueva.

