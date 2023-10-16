Newsletters

Estás leyendo: Las espectaculares fotos del eclipse solar o 'anillo de fuego' que se vio en América

Público
Público

Las espectaculares fotos del eclipse solar o 'anillo de fuego' que se vio en América

Millones de personas de Norteamérica y América Latina quedaron hipnotizadas este sábado al apreciar el increíble fenómeno astronómico que duró cerca de seis horas.

Público

madrid

Actualizado:
  • Combo de fotografías donde se observa la secuencia del eclipse solar anular, denominado “el anillo de fuego”, desde León, en el estado de Guanajuato (México).

    Luis Ramírez/EFE

    1 de 12

    Secuencia del eclipse anular

    Secuencia del eclipse solar anular, fotografiado desde León, en el estado de Guanajuato (México).

  • La gente fotografía el eclipse solar anular en la Fiesta Internacional de Globos de Albuquerque en Albuquerque, Nuevo México, EE. UU., 14 de octubre de 2023.

    Adria Malcolm/REUTERS

    2 de 12

    Amantes de la fotografía

    Fueron muchos los aficionados que fotografiaron el eclipse en Albuquerque, Nuevo México (EEUU).

  • Entusiastas de la astronomía se reúnen para ver el eclipse solar anular hoy, en el Observatorio de la Universidad Tecnológica de Panamá, en la provincia de Cocle (Panamá).

    Bienvenido Velasco/EFE

    3 de 12

    Instrumentos caseros para ver el eclipse

    Una mujer utiliza un filtro solar casero para observar el eclipse en la provincia de Cocle (Panamá).

  • La gente se reúne para ver el eclipse solar en la universidad UFAM en Manaos, Brasil, 14 de octubre de 2023.

    Bruno Kelly/reuters

    4 de 12

    Experiencia en familia

    Dos mujeres disfrutan del eclipse junto con su mascota en la universidad UFAM en Manaos (Brasil).

  • Fotografía del eclipse solar anular hoy, desde la provincia de Cocle (Panamá)

    Luis Acosta/EFE

    5 de 12

    Comienzo del eclipse solar anular

    Fotografía de la Luna empezando a cubrir el Sol por un extremo, tomada desde la provincia de Cocle (Panamá).

  • Ciudadanos observan el eclipse anular de sol hoy, desde Cali (Colombia).

    Ernesto Guzmán/efe

    6 de 12

    Máximo asombro en Colombia

    Ciudadanos de Cali observan el eclipse anular de Sol desde las calles de Colombia.

  • Los estudiantes observan el eclipse solar anular en la Escuela Pierre & Marie Curie en Managua el 14 de octubre de 2023. Los observadores del cielo de todo el continente americano volvieron sus rostros hacia arriba el sábado para presenciar un raro evento

    Oswaldo Rivas/AFP

    7 de 12

    Guardando el momento para la historia

    Unos estudiantes de un colegio de Managua (Nicaragua) capturan el momento del eclipse solar.

  • Fotografía del eclipse solar anular hoy, desde la provincia de Cocle (Panamá).

    Luis Acosta/EFE

    8 de 12

    Eclipse anular en estado parcial

    El Sol se encuentra cubierto en gran parte por la Luna, dejando ver solamente una fracción del mismo, fotografiado desde Cocle (Panamá).

  • Jorge, de 9 años, vestido como astronauta, observa el eclipse solar en un museo en Ciudad Juárez, México, 14 de octubre de 2023.

    Jose Luis Gonzalez/reuters

    9 de 12

    Una experiencia llena de ilusión

    Jorge, de 9 años, vestido como astronauta, observa maravillado el eclipse solar desde un museo en Ciudad Juárez, México.

  • Personas observan hoy el eclipse solar anular desde el Centro de Lanzamiento de Barreira do Inferno, en la ciudad de Parnamirim, estado de Rio Grande do Norte (Brasil).

    Ney Douglas/efe

    10 de 12

    Cielo dorado

    Tres personas contemplan cómo se forma el 'anillo de fuego' en el cielo de Parnamirim, en Brasil.

  • La gente observa el comienzo del eclipse anular en Albuquerque, Nuevo México.

    Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

    11 de 12

    Hipnotizados ante el fenómeno

    Era frecuente el asombro en los rostros ante el comienzo del eclipse en Albuquerque, Nuevo México.

  • El efecto 'Anillo de Fuego' causado durante el eclipse solar anular se ve desde Penonomé.

    Luis Acosta/AFP

    12 de 12

    'Anillo de fuego'

    Así se ve el impresionante efecto de 'anillo de fuego' causado por el eclipse, debido a que la Luna no llega a cubrir el Sol en su totalidad. Visto desde Penonomé, en Panamá.

Más fotonoticias

Etiquetas