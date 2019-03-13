Público
Ha habido una especial incidencia en Reino Unido y en la costa este de Estados Unidos.

Un teléfono móvil con las aplicaciones de Facebook e Instagram. - EFE

Las redes sociales Facebook e Instagram están registrando en la tarde de este miércoles, y desde las 17.00 horas, problemas de conexión a nivel global tanto desde su versión web de escritorio como desde sus aplicaciones, según reportan sus usuarios desde los sitios Outage Report y Downdetector.   

En ambos casos, los problemas de conexión han tenido una especial incidencia en Reino Unido y en la costa este de Estados Unidos.   

En el caso de Instagram, los usuarios sufren especialmente problemas al no poder conectarse desde la aplicación móvil, en un 32% de los casos, seguida de la imposibilidad de subir fotografías, que afecta al 24% de los reportes, según Outage Report.   

Los problemas de Facebook, por su parte, ha tenido una mayor incidencia en los accesos a través de la web, algo que según Outage Report ha tenido impacto en el 34% de usuarios afectados, mientras que el 17% asegura no poder escribir publicaciones y el 14% dice no poder registrarse.   

Los problemas de conexión han tenido un efecto menor en España que en otros países, y en el caso de Facebook se centra en Barcelona y sus alrededores, al igual que en el de Instagram, donde también ha afectado a Valencia y Madrid, según Down Detector.

