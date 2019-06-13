El Parlamento Canadiense ha aprobado el proyecto de ley S-203, conocido comúnmente como Free Willy -referencia a la película Liberad a Willy-, que pretende poner fin al cautiverio de mamíferos marinos, como marsopas, ballenas o defines. La ley regresará al Senado, donde ya se aprobó en 2015.
La ley prohíbe el cautiverio de animales con fines recreativos y se enfoca en los dos parques zoológicos que tienen cetáceos: el acuario de Vancouver (Columbia Británica) y el de Marineland (en Ontario). Sin embargo, la eliminación del cautiverio será de forma gradual y podrán mantener a los cetáceos que ya conservaban, aunque no podrán criar nuevos.
La ley se centra en el zoológico de Vancouver y el de Marineland
Además, en el proyecto de ley se expresa que solo existirá autorización para capturar y transportar estos mamíferos desde el océano cuando se encuentren en mal estado y necesiten atención veterinaria. Para que nadie se salte la ley, se han establecido multas que pueden ascender a 200.000 dólares canadienses (unos 132.000 euros).
Las declaraciones de los más implicados no tardaron en llegar. La diputada del Partido Verde canadiense, Elizabeth May, declaró, tras la votación en el Parlamento, al The Canadian Press que “los cetáceos necesitan del océano, requieren de espacio y de comunicación acústica a grandes distancias.”
#Breaking: When we work together, good things happen.— Green Party Canada (@CanadianGreens) 10 de junio de 2019
This is a combined effort from @ElizabethMay, Senators Moore and Sinclaire, key Liberal and NDP MPs, NGOs, marine scientists and everyday people across Canada.#FreeWilly pic.twitter.com/RRPB91tT9y
Además, el mismo Partido Verde de Canadá ha celebrado la noticia en su perfil de Twitter y han aprovechado para felicitar a los senadores que han promovido la iniciativa: “Cuando trabajamos juntos, suceden cosas buenas. Este es un esfuerzo conjunto de @ElizabethMay, los senadores Moore y Sinclaire, los parlamentarios liberales y los del PND, de las ONG, de los científicos marinos y todas las personas de Canadá".
