Un gen 'zombi' protege a los elefantes contra el cáncer

El 17% de las personas muere de cáncer en el mundo, una cifra que desciende hasta el 5% en el caso de otros mamíferos: los elefantes en cautividad, que como los humanos, pueden alcanzar los 70 años de edad y tienen muchas más células potencialmente cancerígenas.
La Universidad de Chicago y la de Utah en EE UU empezaron hace tres años a estudiar por separado por qué podía producirse esta diferencia, partiendo del hecho que tanto humanos como elefantes tienen una copia del gen supresor tumoral principal p53, que permite reconocer el daño irreparable en el ADN y que es un precursor del cáncer. Esto provoca que las células dañadas mueran.
En un estudio, publicado ahora en Cell Reports, los científicos se percataron de que sorprendentemente los elefantes tienen 20 copias de p53, por lo que sus células son significativamente más sensibles al ADN dañado y recurren más rápidamente al suicidio celular. Entonces, ¿por qué desarrollan menos cáncer?
La investigación revela que aquí entra en juego un gen anticáncer que regresa de la muerte. “Los genes se duplican todo el tiempo”, indica Vincent Lynch, autor principal del trabajo e investigador en la Universidad de Chicago. “A veces cometen errores al producir versiones no funcionales conocidas como pseudogenes. A menudo nos referimos a estos como genes muertos”, añade.
La función del gen ‘zombi’
Mientras estudiaban el gen p53 en los elefantes, Lynch y sus colegas dieron con un antiguo pseudogen llamado factor inhibidor de la leucemia 6 (LIF6) que de alguna manera había evolucionado a un nuevo interruptor y se había convertido en un gen funcional. Al activarse con p53, la función de LIF6 era reaccionar ante el ADN dañado matando a la célula.
El gen produce una proteína que alcanza, con bastante rapidez, a la mitocondria –la principal fuente de energía de la célula–, creando agujeros y causando la muerte de la célula.
“Es un gen zombi; un gen muerto que vuelve a la vida. Cuando se vuelve a activar por el daño en el ADN, mata rápidamente a esa célula. Esto es beneficioso porque actúa en respuesta a errores genéticos, cometidos cuando se repara el ADN. Al deshacerse de esa célula se puede prevenir un cáncer”, subraya el experto, que piensa que este gen puede haber ayudado a los elefantes desde hace mucho tiempo, hace entre 25 y 30 millones de años, según el registro fósil.
“Este método suplementario de suprimir el cáncer puede haber sido un elemento clave que permitió un crecimiento enorme, que finalmente llevó a los elefantes modernos”, recalca Lynch.
