Guardamar del Segura (Alicante)
El cadáver de un individuo hallado en una fosa del castillo de Guardamar del Segura (Alacant) corresponde a un ajusticiado de la segunda mitad del siglo XIV, coincidiendo con la Guerra de los dos Pedros, según revelan las pruebas del Carbono-14 realizadas al cuerpo.
Fuentes del ayuntamiento de Guardamar han informado este martes de que este cadáver, que fue exhumado en la campaña arqueológica de 2019, presentaba múltiples marcas de heridas con arma blanca y fue sometido al Carbono-14.
Dicho análisis ha situado el momento de la muerte en la segunda mitad del siglo XIV, en plena Guerra de los Dos Pedros (serie de confrontaciones entre Pedro I de Castilla y Pedro IV de Aragón entre 1356 y 1369), en la que Guardamar tuvo un destacado papel.
Los arqueólogos concluyen que este individuo fue arrojado a la fosa, lo que "abre interesantes caminos de investigación para este ajusticiado, que podría corresponder a un personaje relevante relacionado con este conflicto".
