Júpiter El Júpiter más cercano y brillante podrá observarse a simple vista a partir del lunes

La NASA informa de que el planeta más grande del Sistema Solar estará tan cerca de La Tierra que se podrán contemplar sus cuatro lunas más grandes con unos simples prismáticos.

Montaje de Júpiter y sus satélites a partir de imágenes captadas por la sonda New Horizons.- NASA

Júpiter, el planeta más grande del Sistema Solar, llegará este lunes a su punto más cercano a La Tierra en los últimos cinco años, según ha anunciado la NASA. Durante el mes de junio, el gigante gaseoso podrá observarse con claridad a simple vista al atardecer y al amanecer, ya que entrará en una fase más luminosa y grande que de costumbre al alcanzar su oposición, es decir, que se colocará en un punto diametralmente opuesto al Sol y quedará perfectamente iluminado.

El planeta  se colocará a unos 640 millones de kilómetros de La Tierra, el punto más cercano durante su ciclo orbital. "Debería tener un brillo asombroso, superando incluso a la cercana y resplandeciente estrella Antares", explica la revista National Geographic.

Júpiter "estará despierto toda la noche" durante este mes, ha señalado metafóricamente la NASA, que añade que el planeta "será uno de los objetos más brillantes en el cielo nocturno".

Imagen de Júpiter y sus lunas Ío, Europa, Ganímedes y Calisto.-NASA

Pero no serán sólo los vivos colores o la llamada Gran Mancha Roja lo que podrán contemplar los curiosos y aficionados a la astronomía. Según la agencia espacial estadounidense, la iluminación que recibirá del Sol y su cercanía a La Tierra también brindará la oportunidad de observar sus cuatro lunas más grandes (Io, Europa, Ganímedes y Calisto) y las bandas de nubes en movimiento que rodean al planeta. Elementos que cualquiera podrá visualizar con unos simples prismáticos o un pequeño telescopio, precisa la NASA.

La oportunidad que brinda la órbita de este gigantesco planeta compuesto sobre todo de hidrógeno y helio sólo ocurre cada cinco años. Los científicos explican que es la ocasión perfecta para contemplar el continuo movimiento de su atmósfera, que está dividida en cinturones oscuros o bandas y regiones claras llamadas zonas. Elementos que delimitan un potente sistema de corrientes de viento que varían constantemente y que pueden alcanzar los 360 kilómetros por hora. 

Imagen de alta resolución de la Gran Mancha Roja de Júpiter tomada por la sonda Voyager 1 en 1979.

