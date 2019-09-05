Un mayor consumo de refrescos azucarados se asocia a un aumento de la mortalidad

Un mayor consumo de bebidas tipo refresco, tanto las que tienen azúcar como las endulzadas artificialmente, se asocia con un aumento del riesgo de muerte. Esta es la conclusión de un estudio en cerca de 452.000 personas de ambos sexos, repartidas en 10 países europeos y en el que han participado científicos del Instituto Catalán de Oncología (ICO) y del Instituto de Investigación Biomédica de Bellvitge (IDIBELL).
Los resultados, publicados en la revista JAMA Internal Medicine, sostienen que beber dos o más vasos al día –en comparación con menos de un vaso al mes– de refrescos endulzados con azúcar o artificialmente se ha relacionado con mayor riesgo de muerte por todas las causas.
Además se encontró un mayor riesgo de muerte por enfermedades circulatorias asociadas a consumir dos o más vasos al día de bebidas refrescantes y un mayor riesgo de muerte por enfermedades digestivas asociadas a beber uno o más de un vaso al día. Por otra parte, no se observó ninguna relación entre el consumo de bebidas refrescantes y la mortalidad por cáncer.
Estos son los principales datos del estudio EPIC (European Propective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition), correspondientes a un seguimiento de 16 años, período en el que se produjeron 41.693 muertes. El consumo de bebidas refrescantes se recogió en cuestionarios de dieta durante el período 1992-2000.
El trabajo incluye participantes de Dinamarca, Francia, Alemania, Grecia, Italia, Países Bajos, Noruega, Suecia, el Reino Unido y España (con participantes de Asturias, Guipúzcoa, Navarra, Murcia y Granada bajo la coordinación del ICO). Los autores consideran que, para investigar los posibles efectos adversos para la salud de los edulcorantes artificiales, es necesario apoyar las campañas de salud pública en curso dirigidas a reducir el consumo de refrescos.
Limitaciones del estudio
Se trata del estudio más grande realizado hasta la fecha para investigar la asociación entre el consumo de refrescos y la mortalidad. Sin embargo, tiene varias limitaciones, por lo que los autores advierten de la necesidad de seguir trabajando. “Dado el diseño observacional del estudio, no es posible establecer la causalidad entre el consumo de refrescos y la mortalidad, y reconocemos que las asociaciones observadas pueden estar sesgadas debido a la confusión residual”, apuntan los autores.
“No obstante, el gran número de participantes y de muertes registradas permite realizar análisis de otros factores de riesgo y, en general, se observan asociaciones similares. Además, el análisis de control negativo no encontró ninguna asociación entre el consumo de refrescos y las muertes por causas externas”, concluyen.
