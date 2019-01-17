El brote de algodón que se convirtió en la primera planta en nacer en la cara oculta de la Luna ha muerto, debido al inicio de la noche lunar, durante la cual las temperaturas pueden caer hasta los 170 grados centígrados bajo cero.
La televisión estatal CGTN ha informado este jueves de que el experimento de la sonda china Chang'e 4 había concluido y, aunque las fotos del brote se publicaron el pasado martes, el domingo 13 la nave había entrado ya en modo de ahorro de energía durante la citada noche lunar (que equivale a 14 días terrestres).
"Durante las 212,75 horas desde el encendido al apagado, la carga funcionó bien. Algunos de los resultados excedieron nuestras expectativas", explico el diseñador del experimento, Xie Gengxin, citado por CGTN.
La fuente precisó que la fotografía que distribuyó el martes 15 la Agencia Nacional Espacial de China (ANEC) en la que se ve el brote "creciendo de forma saludable" fue tomada el pasado día 12 a las 20.00 hora local (12.00 hora GMT).
Según Xie, también decano del Instituto de Tecnología Avanzada de la Universidad de Chongqing, el experimento les ha servido para obtener "una inmensa cantidad de información valiosa". En cualquier caso, el científico señaló que el principal objetivo de este experimento era "la popularización de la ciencia".
De hecho, la idea de llevar a la Luna una carga biológica fue seleccionada entre 257 sugerencias realizadas en 2016 por estudiantes universitarios y de institutos del país asiático.
La sonda Chang'e 4, que el pasado 3 de enero alunizó con éxito en la cara oculta de la Luna por primera vez en la historia, llevó consigo semillas de algodón, colza, patatas y arabidopsis, así como huevos de mosca de la fruta y algunas levaduras, con el propósito de poder crear una "minibiosfera simple", aunque sólo el algodón prosperó.
La ANEC explicó que los organismos se descompondrán de manera gradual en el recipiente en el que se llevó a cabo el experimento y no provocarán daño alguno al entorno lunar.
