madridActualizado:
Decenas de ballenas, que fueron rescatadas por los equipos de rescate, quedaron varadas por segunda vez cerca de Farewell Spit, el arenal natural más largo del mundo, situado al noroeste de la Isla Sur de Nueva Zelanda, según informaron este martes fuentes oficiales.
De los 40 ejemplares de ballenas piloto (Globicephala melas) que fueron llevadas a mar abierto por los equipos de rescate, al menos 28 volvieron a quedar varadas y siguen con vida, mientras que se desconoce qué ha sucedido con el resto, publicó este martes en Facebook el Ministerio de Conservación neozelandés.
Desde el inicio de la presente jornada, los equipos de expertos en medicina de animales marinos y voluntarios buscan reagrupar a las ballenas para liberarlas en conjunto en el mar.
Las autoridades informaron de que nueve ballenas de un grupo de 49 habían muerto en el primer varamiento.
Anteriores varamientos
En 2017 unas 700 ballenas, de las cuales 250 murieron, se quedaron varadas en Farewell Spit, un arenal de 34 kilómetros de largo situado en la turística zona de Golden Bay.
El mayor varamiento de cetáceos ocurrió en 1918 en las Islas Chatham, a unos 800 kilómetros de la costa sureste de Nueva Zelanda, cuando unas mil ballenas piloto se quedaron varadas en ese remoto lugar.
Los científicos aún no han podido explicar por qué en ocasiones las ballenas se desvían de sus rutas y se quedan varadas en aguas de poca profundidad, aunque se baraja la posibilidad de que se extravíen atraídas por contaminación de ruido o guiadas por un cabeza de grupo desorientado.
