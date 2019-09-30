Andrés Lima, Premio Nacional de Teatro

El dramaturgo y actor Andrés Lima ha obtenido este lunes el Premio Nacional de Teatro 2019, que concede el Ministerio de Cultura, con una dotación de 30.000 euros, por "su constante labor de investigación artística y búsqueda de nuevas formas y estéticas teatrales".
El fallo del jurado, que también ha destacado "su capacidad para incentivar la escritura dramática", ensalza asimismo "su compromiso social y activismo cultural que le llevan a promover proyectos de creación colectiva que estimulan el diálogo entre los artistas y la sociedad".
En la concesión del premio a este dramaturgo vinculado a la compañía Animalario se ha subrayado finalmente su "capacidad para crear puentes culturales dentro del conjunto del territorio".
El artista ha destacado especialmente en su labor de autor teatral, habiendo realizado alrededor de veinte trabajos para el Centro Dramático Nacional, el Teatro de la Abadía o el Teatro de la Zarzuela, entre otros. Fruto de este desempeño, ha sido galardonado con el Premio MAX, otorgado por la SGAE, a Mejor Dirección hasta en tres ocasiones.
Más allá de las tablas, Lima también ha tenido algunos éxitos cinematográficos en su carrera, habiendo participado en filmes como Los fantasmas de Goya de Milos Forman, Los lunes al sol de Fernando León de Aranoa o Juana la Loca, de Vicente Aranda, entre otros. Además, también tuvo sus cotas de participación en la primera década del siglo en la pequeña pantalla en series como Policías.
