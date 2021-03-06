Estás leyendo: La Audiencia absuelve a Teddy Bautista al descartar "mala fe" en la compra de dos teatros

La Audiencia absuelve a Teddy Bautista al descartar "mala fe" en la compra de dos teatros

Teddy Bautista en la Audiencia Nacional.
Teddy Bautista en la Audiencia Nacional. EFE

La Audiencia Nacional ha absuelto al expresidente de la Sociedad General de Autores y Editores (SGAE) Teddy Bautista del delito de administración desleal por la compra de los teatros Lope de Vega y Coliseum, al descartar que se haya producido "mala fe" ni engaño.

Según ha avanzado este sábado el diario ABC, los patronos que aprobaron la decisión "no eran unos indocumentados" y ninguno impugnó la operación, además de concluir que los hechos estarían prescritos.

Esta sentencia sobre la causa denominada Operación Gran Vía se remonta al año 2009 cuando Bautista sometió a votación del patronato de la Fundación Autor la compra de los dos teatros "sin aportar documentación sobre su tasación".

Se trata de una pieza separada del caso Arteria, que aún está pendiente de sentencia y por el que Fiscalía Anticorrupción pedía cuatro años de cárcel para Bautista y que indemnizase a la SGAE con 29,8 millones de euros por sus maniobras en esta operación, dirigida esencialmente a inversiones en "espacios escénicos".

Sobre el proyecto Arteria, el fiscal hace un recorrido en la trayectoria de Eduardo Bautista al frente de la SGAE para subrayar que ha ostentado el "máximo poder de decisión de ejecución" en el seno de la entidad.

Hasta tal punto, señala, que los distintos órganos de la estructura organizativa han estado supeditados a sus designios, sin un contrapeso efectivo", pues los mecanismos de control "sufrieron una progresiva degradación, cuando no eliminación, en paralelo a la acumulación de poder".

