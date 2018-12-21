Bob Dylan ofrecerá ocho conciertos en España en 2019

Pamplona, Bilbao, Gijón, Santiago de Compostela, Sevilla, Fuengirola (Málaga), Murcia y Valencia son las ciudades españolas elegidas por Bob Dylan para actuar entre abril y mayo con su banda, informó este viernes la promotora Riff Music en su página web.
Dylan, que viajó a España la última vez en marzo de este año, actuará el 25 de abril en el Navarra Arena de Pamlona, el 26 en el Bizkaia Arena de Bilbao, el 28 en el Palacio de los Deportes Adolfo Suárez de Gijón y el 29 en Fontes do Sar de Santiago.
El 3 mayo tocarán en el Fibes de Sevilla, el 4 en el Marenostrum Music Castle Park de Fuengirola, el 5 en la plaza de Toros de Murcia y el 7 en la plaza de Toros de Valencia.
Estos conciertos forman parte de su "gira interminable", la Never Ending Tour, que arrancó en 1988 y que lleva más de cien actuaciones.
Las entradas se pondrán a la venta el próximo día 28 de diciembre en la web www.riffmusic.es.
