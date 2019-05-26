El 72 Festival de Cannes llegó este sábado a su fin con el anuncio del palmarés de la competición, que dio a conocer el jurado presidido por el mexicano Alejandro González Iñárritu y que concedió la Palma de Oro al surcoreano Bong Joon-Ho por Parasite.

El listado completo de premios es el siguiente:

Palma de Oro: Parasite, de Bong Joon-Ho.

Gran Premio del Jurado: Atlantique, de Mati Diop.

Premio del Jurado: "ex aequo" a Bacurau, de Kleber Mendonça Filho y Juliano Dornelles, y "Les misérables", de Ladj Ly.

Premio a mejor dirección: Jean-Pierre y Luc Dardenne por Le jeune Ahmed.

Premio a mejor actor: Antonio Banderas por Dolor y gloria.

Premio a mejor actriz: Emily Beecham por Little Joe.

Premio a mejor guión: Céline Sciamma por Portrait de la jeune fille en feu.

Mención especial del Jurado: Elia Suleiman por It Must be Heaven.

Cámara de Oro a la mejor ópera prima: Nuestras madres, de César Díaz.

Palma de Oro al mejor cortometraje: The Distance Between Us and the Sky, de Vasilis Kekatos.

Mención especial de cortometraje: Monstruo Dios, de Agustina San Martín.