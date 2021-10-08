Catalunya recuperará aforos al 100% en cultura en "menos de dos semanas"

madrid
El conseller de Salut, Josep Maria Argimon, ha confirmado la vuelta a los aforos prepandemia en el sector cultural "en menos de dos semanas". La mejora epidemiológica ha producido también la apertura del ocio nocturno catalán este jueves.
Así, el sector cultural queda libre de restricciones de aforo y pasará del 70% al 100%. Argimon ha defendido en una entrevista en el programa Els matins de TV3 que es el sector que ha disfrutado de unas limitaciones más laxas, "con aforos algo superiores a otros entornos".
No será necesario el pasaporte covid para acceder a cines y teatros
Por otra parte, el conseller ha explicado que no será necesario el pasaporte covid para acceder a cines y teatros, a diferencia de las discotecas y bares musicales. Además, ha señalado que no introducirá el pasaporte covid en ningún otro ámbito y que planea retirarlo de los espacios en los que está "en el menor tiempo posible".
También ha destacado la importancia de la mascarilla en espacios cerrados puesto que todavía no hay fecha para retirarla en interiores, algo que se prevé hacer de manera paulatina dependiendo del tipo de local y la actividad que se realice en él.
