barcelona
La Generalitat ha anunciado que el ocio nocturno en Catalunya podrá abrir en espacios exteriores hasta las 3 de la madrugada desde la noche de este miércoles al jueves, aunque de momento seguirá cerrado en interiores por la pandemia.
Así lo ha anunciado la secretaria general de la Conselleria de Salud, Meritxell Masó, y el secretario general de Interior de la Generalitat, Oriol Amorós, en declaraciones este lunes tras reunirse con representantes del ocio nocturno por la tarde.
Los restaurantes y las demás actividades que estaban abiertas hasta las 00.30 podrán abrir media hora más (hasta la 1) y, en el caso del ocio nocturno, los profesionales tendrán media hora de margen desde su cierre para recoger (hasta las 3.30).
La Generalitat lo impulsa al constatar una mejora de la situación epidemiológica en Catalunya, aunque ha dejado claro que se mantiene la obligatoriedad de la mascarilla (siempre y cuando no se consuma) y no se permite el baile.
En cuanto a ampliar el horario de la restauración hasta las 1 de la madrugada, sí se mantiene el aforo de 10 personas en el exterior y seis en el interior. En un comunicado de la Generalitat tras la reunión con el sector, ha dicho que también "ha propuesto un horizonte próximo para poder abrir los espacios interiores", con la posibilidad de usar el certificado covid si la situación epidemiológica lo permite.
