Cultura reservará parte de las ayudas al cine para mujeres cineastas

Este año se destinará el 35% de las subvenciones específicas y a cortometrajes (el 8,57% del total en la última partida) y en 2021 esta cuota se hará extensiva a las ayudas generales (afectando entonces al 40,73%). El Ministerio no aclara si afectará a la amortización.

Irene Moray (i), junto a la actriz Elena Martín, con su Goya a mejor corto de ficción en una noche marcada por la ausencia de nominadas. / EFE
madrid

público 

El Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte anunció este miércoles el lanzamiento del Plan de acción 50/50, que aspira a reducir de cara al 2025 las diferencias entre hombres y mujeres que existen en el cine español. La medida de mayor calado que reveló el ministro José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes fue la reserva de parte de las ayudas al cine a obras con mayor participación femenina. 

Concretamente, este año se destinará un 35% de las ayudas a cortometrajes y las selectivas (destinadas a obras experimentales, iniciáticas y documentales) a filmes dirigidos por mujeres. Estas secciones representaron un 8,57% del total en la última partida de 2018, con un presupuesto de 111.876.600 euros. Por lo tanto, en la práctica esta cuota supondría reservar alrededor de un 3% del monto total de las ayudas a las autoras españolas. 

En la práctica, siguiendo el último reparto, en 2021 se reservaría cerca del 14% del presupuesto total a las obras dirigidas por mujeres

El año que viene, este mismo porcentaje se hará extensivo a las ayudas generales. En 2018, esta sección abierta a proyectos de mayor dimensión junto con las específicas y las de cortometrajes representaron un 40,73% del total. De esta manera, en 2021 se reservaría algo más de un 14% del presupuesto total a las obras dirigidas por mujeres. 

En cuanto a las ayudas a la amortización, las que mayor porcentaje de las subvenciones representan con un 57,98% del total en 2018, el Ministerio no se ha pronunciado al respecto al ser preguntado por este diario. Por lo tanto, todavía no se sabe si esta cuota del 35% será aplicable a este apartado.

Al margen de esta iniciativa, el Instituto de la Cinematografía y las Artes Audiovisuales (ICAA) anunció a principios de este mes la aprobación de un Real Decreto que modificará la Ley del Cine de 2007 en favor de las mujeres cineastas. Concretamente, lo hará posibilitando que las subvenciones otorgadas a proyectos dirigidos por estas puedan representar un 75% del presupuesto total de la obra. El límite hasta ahora estaba fijado en el 50%.  

