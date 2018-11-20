Público
Diez años de cárcel para una escritora china por escribir una novela erótica homosexual

Los tribunales han declarado culpable a Liu Moumou por publicar 'Ocupación', un libro en el que se habla sobre relaciones sexuales entre personas del mismo sexo. 

Un grupo de soldados chinos.- REUTERS

Un tribunal de China ha condenado a diez años de cárcel a una escritora por una novela en la que se relatan relaciones sexuales entre personas del mismo sexo debido después de ser acusada de producir y vender “material obsceno”.

La mujer, identificada como Liu Moumou, escribió la novela Ocupación, en la que, según la Fiscalía, aparecen “comportamientos homosexuales masculinos (...) incluidos actos sexuales pervertidos como violaciones y abusos”.

Según el portal local de noticias Wuhu News, la sentencia fue dictada el 31 de octubre por un tribunal de la provincia de Anhui. Los detalles han salido a la luz en los últimos días, provocando críticas en las redes sociales. La Policía fue alertada acerca de la novela después de que adquiriera popularidad en Internet y se calcula que Liu ha vendido unas 7.000 copias de Ocupación junto con otras novelas eróticas.

La pornografía es ilegal en China, si bien la sentencia ha provocado numerosas críticas en las redes sociales debido a lo dura de la misma. El tribunal argumentó que el fallo se debe a que la escritora ha ganado más de 150.000 yuan (cerca de 18.900 euros) vendiendo la novela.

Las autoridades del país lanzaron el sábado una campaña con el objetivo declarado de “erradicar la pornografía y las publicaciones ilegales” y ofrecieron recompensas de hasta 600.000 yuan (unos 75.700 euros) a aquellas personas que denunciaran estos contenidos a la Policía a partir de diciembre.

