Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Hallada muerta en Indonesia una ballena con miles de objetos de plástico en el estómago

Se desconoce por el momento la causa del fallecimiento del animal, pero en el interior de su cuerpo se han encontrado seis kilos de deshechos plásticos, entre los que había dos pares de chanclas y más de 100 vasos.

Publicidad
Media: 4
Votos: 1
Dos personas retiran trozos de plástico del estómago de una ballena en el Parque Nacional Marino de Wakatobi (Indonesia).- REUTERS

Dos personas retiran trozos de plástico del estómago de una ballena en el Parque Nacional Marino de Wakatobi (Indonesia).- REUTERS

Un cachalote fue hallado muerto en un parque nacional en Indonesia con casi seis kilos de residuos plásticos en su estómago, incluidas 115 tazas, dos pares de chanclas, cuatro botellas y 25 bolsas, según recoge The Guardian a través de las autoridades locales. 

El animal de 9,5 metros fue encontrado en aguas próximas a la isla de Kapota, parte del Parque Nacional Wakatobi, al sureste de las Célebres, dijo en un comunicado la administración de la reserva.

El parque es famoso entre los aficionados al buceo por su enorme área de corales y vida marina diversa, donde pueden observarse rayas y ballenas. Se desconoce la causa de muerte del cachalote, pero los responsables del parque hallaron botellas y bolsas de plástico, sandalias y un saco con más de 1.000 fragmentos de cuerda en el estómago de la ballena.

En junio, la muerte de una ballena piloto en Tailandia con 80 piezas de desechos plásticos en su estómago acaparó las portadas de los medios locales, pero atrajo poco la atención fuera del país.

Cinco países asiáticos —China, Indonesia, Filipinas, Vietnam y Tailandia— son responsables de hasta un 60% de los residuos plásticos que llegan a los océanos, según la organización ecologista Ocean Conservancy y el McKinsey Center for Business and Environment.

Indonesia, que quedó en segundo lugar por detrás de China en un estudio de 2015 sobre la contaminación en los océanos a causa del plástico, prometió invertir 1.000 millones de dólares al año para reducir los residuos vertidos al mar en un 70% para 2025

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad