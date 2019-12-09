Público
'Dolor y Gloria', de Almodóvar, nominada al Globo de Oro a mejor película extranjera

Antonio Banderas y Ana de Armas reciben la nominación a mejor actor dramático y a mejor actriz de comedia o musical.

Pedro Almodóvar, durante el rodaje de 'Dolor y gloria'. MANOLO PAVÓN

La cinta española Dolor y Gloria, de Pedro Almodóvar, se encuentra entre las cintas candidatas a mejor película extranjera de la 77 edición de los Globos de Oro, según ha anunciado este lunes la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA).

Asimismo, Antonio Banderas y Ana de Armas han recibido la nominación a mejor actor dramático por Dolor y Gloria y a mejor actriz de una película de comedia o musical por Puñales por la espalda.

(Habrá ampliación)

