Fallece la actriz y directora teatral Cristina Cervià

Apartada de los escenarios por un cáncer desde 2015, Cervià centró su carrera en el teatro como actriz y directora.

Cristina Cervià sobre las tablas. Foto: EP

La actriz y directora catalana Cristina Cervià ha fallecido este domingo, según ha confirmado el Festival Temporada Alta en Twitter, que también ha expresado sus condolencias.

La Conselleria de Cultura ha lamentado la muerte de la actriz en un apunte en Twitter, en el que ha enviado sus condolencias a los familiares, y la consellera de Cultura, Laura Borràs, también ha expresado "tristeza" por su muerte.

Cristina Cervià (1965) nació en Girona, donde se licenció en filología románica e inició su carrera teatral en la compañía El Talleret de Salt, y participó en diversas ocasiones en el Festival Temporada Alta, por lo que fue premiada en 2007 con el Premio de la crítica a la mejor actriz por 'Lúcid'.

