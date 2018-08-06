Público
Gastronomía Muere el chef francés Joël Robouchon, número uno en estrellas Michelín

Desde los años 90 tenía una fuerte relación España, donde poseía una casa cerca de Alicante. Recibió numerosos reconocimientos a lo largo de su carrera, como el título de mejor cocinero del siglo por Gault & Millau

Fotografía de archivo del francés Joël Robouchon, famoso por ser el chef con más estrellas de la guía Michelin del mundo, con 32, quien murió a los 73 años como consecuencia de un cáncer. EFE/ archivo/Christian Brun

El francés Joël Robouchon, famoso por ser el chef con más estrellas de la guía Michelin del mundo, con 32, murió hoy a los 73 años como consecuencia de un cáncer, informó el servicio de prensa del cocinero.

Robouchon, que desde los años 90 tenía una fuerte relación España, donde poseía una casa cerca de Alicante y había participado en el programa "Master Chef", había sido operado hace un año de un tumor en el páncreas.

Nacido en 1945 en Poitiers (centro de Francia), Robouchon recibió numerosos reconocimientos a lo largo de su carrera, como el título de mejor cocinero del siglo por Gault & Millau, en 1990, que se sumó a las 32 estrellas Michelin que recogió por platos como su puré de patatas o tarta de trufas.

