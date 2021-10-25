Muere el actor James Michael Tyler, Gunther en 'Friends'

madirdActualizado:
El actor James Michael Tyler, conocido por su papel de Gunther, el icónico empleado de la cafetería Central Perk en Friends, ha fallecido a los 59 años de edad. Así lo ha revelado a través de las redes sociales el director y productor de la serie, Kevin Bright.
Tyler padecía cáncer de próstata desde 2018. "Me diagnosticaron cáncer de próstata avanzado, que se había extendido hasta mis huesos", declaró Tyler en el programa Today de la NBC el pasado mes de junio. "Llevo lidiando con esto desde hace casi tres años, desde que me lo detectaron. Ahora está en etapa cuatro, avanzada. Así que llegará el momento en el que, ya sabes, me terminará atrapando", continuó.
James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days helping others. God bless you James, Gunther lives forever.— Kevin Bright (@kbrightELA) October 24, 2021
Tyler no acudió al reencuentro de Friends y apareció en el especial mediante videoconferencia. El actor detalló que, tras el primer año de tratamiento, en el que recibió una terapia que "funcionó inicialmente de manera asombrosa", pero la enfermedad terminó llegando a los huesos y a su columna vertebral, lo que le provocó paraplejía.
Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans. ❤️☕️ pic.twitter.com/9coGnT5BHz— FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 24, 2021
Tyler señaló que el agravamiento de su enfermedad llegó con la pandemia y que esta impidió que comenzase un nuevo tratamiento que hubiera podido evitar "una quimioterapia muy agresiva". "Me perdí de ir a una prueba, lo cual no fue algo bueno", explicó. "Entonces, el cáncer decidió mutar en el momento de la pandemia y así ha progresado", añadió.
El actor era especialmente conocido por su papel en Friends, donde encarnaba a Gunther, el gerente del Central Perk, el café que el grupo de amigos que formaban Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) y David Schwimmer (Ross) visitaba con frecuencia.
