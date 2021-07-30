Muere Carmelo Martínez, miembro de 'La Década Prodigiosa' 

MADRID
El cantante Carmelo Martínez, miembro del grupo 'La Década Prodigiosa', ha fallecido según ha informado en Twitter la discográfica Sonogrand Music, con la que trabajó.
"Hoy nos ha dejado nuestro querido Carmelo Martínez. Un gran ser humano al que recordaremos siempre. Nuestro más sentido pésame a todos sus seres queridos", señala la discográfica en su cuenta oficial.
"Después de un duro año, haciendo frente a un cáncer de pulmón, no ha podido superarlo desgraciadamente, y la familia de El Guateque, Latrama Planners y Sonogrand Music, nos quedamos huérfanos de quien ha sido un referente para todos nosotros. Todo el cariño a su familia en estos difíciles momentos, y un gigante beso al cielo para nuestro rubio de La Década", ha escrito Latrama Planners, agencia que también trabajaba con Martínez.
El Archivo de RTVE también se ha hecho eco de la noticia en esta red social: "Ha fallecido Carmelo Martínez, integrante de 'La década prodigiosa'. Siempre en nuestro recuerdo a través de los trabajos que nos deja en este Archivo de RTVE".
'La Década Prodigiosa' representó a España en el Festival de Eurovisión en 1988 con la canción 'Made in Spain (La chica que yo quiero)'. Alcanzaron el puesto undécimo con 58 puntos en Dublín, donde tuvo lugar la cita.
El grupo nació en 1985, reunía en sus discos canciones exitosas de décadas pasadas. Martínez estuvo vinculado al grupo hasta el año 1989 y en la actualidad era productor de 'El Guateque de La Década', grupo de música electro-vintage.
