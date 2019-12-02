Público
Muere Concha Hidalgo, actriz de 'Aída' y 'La que se avecina'

Ha fallecido a los 95 años de edad. Participó en una larga lista de obras, desde textos clásicos, como 'La casa de Bernarda Alba', 'Fuenteovejuna' o 'Romeo y Julieta', en el teatro, hasta apariciones en las series más populares de le televisión. 

Concha Hidalgo | ACADEMIADECINE

La actriz Concha Hidalgo, que participó en cintas como El viaje a ninguna parte, La mitad del cielo o Los fantasmas de Goya, y series de televisión como La que se avecina y Aída, ha fallecido hoy a los 95 años, según ha informado la Academia de Cine.

También su agencia de actores Kuranda ha lamentado en su cuenta de Twitter la pérdida de la intérprete, una mujer que "dedicó toda su vida a la interpretación. Nuestro pésame a sus hijos, familiares y amigos".

Nacida en Logroño el 13 de diciembre de 1923, la actriz de cine, teatro y televisión hubiera cumplido la semana que viene 96 años.

Hidalgo deja tras de si una larga lista de obras, desde textos clásicos, como La casa de Bernarda Alba, Fuenteovejuna o Romeo y Julieta, en el teatro a participaciones en las series más populares de le televisión, como El comisario, Águila Roja, Aída o La que se avecina, o películas como Pájaros de papel, Matador y La mitad del cielo.

