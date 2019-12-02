Muere Concha Hidalgo, actriz de 'Aída' y 'La que se avecina'

La actriz Concha Hidalgo, que participó en cintas como El viaje a ninguna parte, La mitad del cielo o Los fantasmas de Goya, y series de televisión como La que se avecina y Aída, ha fallecido hoy a los 95 años, según ha informado la Academia de Cine.
También su agencia de actores Kuranda ha lamentado en su cuenta de Twitter la pérdida de la intérprete, una mujer que "dedicó toda su vida a la interpretación. Nuestro pésame a sus hijos, familiares y amigos".
Nacida en Logroño el 13 de diciembre de 1923, la actriz de cine, teatro y televisión hubiera cumplido la semana que viene 96 años.
Lamentamos comunicar el fallecimiento de nuestra querida Concha Hidalgo a los 95 años de edad. Nacida en Melilla el 13 de diciembre de 1923, dedicó toda su vida a la interpretación. Nuestro pésame a sus hijos, familiares y amigos. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/0kxvotJeG0— Kuranda (@Kurandarep) December 2, 2019
Hidalgo deja tras de si una larga lista de obras, desde textos clásicos, como La casa de Bernarda Alba, Fuenteovejuna o Romeo y Julieta, en el teatro a participaciones en las series más populares de le televisión, como El comisario, Águila Roja, Aída o La que se avecina, o películas como Pájaros de papel, Matador y La mitad del cielo.
