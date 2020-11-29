Estás leyendo: Muere David Prowse, el actor que interpretó a Darth Vader en la saga 'Star Wars'

Star Wars Muere David Prowse, el actor que interpretó a Darth Vader en la saga 'Star Wars'

El actor británico tenía 85 años.

El actor David Prowse, conocido por interpretar a Darth Vader en la popular saga de Star Wars creada por George Lucas, ha fallecido este sábado a los 85 años de edad. 

El actor nacido en Bristol fue el villano de la saga en la primera trilogía, que propulsó a la fama a la familia Skywalker y encandiló a una generación que creció con Vader en el imaginario común. 

La noticia de su fallecimiento ha sido anunciada por su agencia de representantes. "Con gran pesar y una tristeza desgarradora para nosotros y millones de fanáticos en todo el mundo, anunciamos que nuestro cliente DAVE PROWSE MBE falleció a la edad de 85 años", aseguró la cuenta de Twitter.

