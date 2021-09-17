Muere el dramaturgo Alfonso Sastre a los 95 años

san sebastián
El escritor, dramaturgo y guionista Alfonso Sastre, galardonado con el Premio Nacional de Teatro en 1985, ha muerto este viernes a los 95 años de edad en Hondarribia, localidad guipuzcoana en la que residía.
Sastre, nacido el 20 de febrero de 1926 en Madrid, estaba considerado uno de los principales exponentes de la denominada Generación del 50 y durante su larga trayectoria intelectual se caracterizó por su compromiso político, primero contra la dictadura franquista y después en favor de la izquierda abertzale.
Su fallecimiento ha sido difundido a través de las redes sociales por Abotsanitz, partido extinguido de Sortu surgido en 2014 en Hondarribia, con el que colaboró el dramaturgo.
Licenciado en Filosofía y Letras por la Universidad Complutense, Sastre tuvo su primer gran éxito teatral con Escuadra hacia la muerte, un drama en dos actos estrenado en 1953 y prohibido a la tercera representación, al que siguió La Mordaza.
Durante el franquismo fue militante del Partido Comunista, de 1975 a 1977 estuvo exiliado en Francia y a su regreso a España se afincó en la localidad de Hondarribia, en la que ha fallecido.
Tras conocerse su fallecimiento, la Sociedad General de Autores (SGAE) ha despedido, en un mensaje en las redes sociales, a "un revolucionario del teatro" de "inquebrantable compromiso político".
De "autor clave" de la escena teatral de la posguerra le ha calificado el Instituto Nacional de las Artes Escénicas y de la Música (INAEM), que ha destacado en Twitter que Sastre "sufrió la censura franquista y convirtió sus creaciones (y su vida) en una reivindicación de la libertad y el compromiso político".
