Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Paloma Cela Fallece la actriz Paloma Cela a los 76 años

La veterana intérprete debutó en los sesenta a las órdenes de Mariano Ozores y fue una habitual del cine cómico español

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La actriz Paloma Cela ha fallecido a los 76 años. / EFE

La actriz Paloma Cela ha fallecido a los 76 años. / EFE

La veterana actriz Paloma Cela, habitual de ficciones cómicas españolas desde su debut en los años 60 a las órdenes de Mariano Ozores, ha fallecido hoy a los 76 años de edad, según han informado fuentes próximas a la familia.

Aunque no se ha comunicado la causa del deceso, el diario El Español revelaba hace unas semanas el ingreso de la intérprete en el Hospital La Paz de Madrid, tras un "problema vascular".

Retirada desde hacía más de una década, Cela (Madrid, 1943) inició su carrera como modelo de primeras figuras como Balenciaga o Asunción Bastida, antes de dar el salto al cine con Ozores en películas como Operación secretaria (1966) y Operación cabaretera (1967), ambas con José Luis López Vázquez y Gracita Morales.

Su vinculación con el director madrileño sería extensa y la llevaría a participar en otros títulos como Operación Mata Hari (1968) u Objetivo: bi-ki-ni (1969).

Cela rodó, además, a las órdenes de realizadores como Giulio Petroni (Terepa... Viva la revolución, 1969), Basilio Martín Patino (Del amor y otras soledades, 1969), Robert Parrish (Una ciudad llamada Bastarda, 1971) o, más recientemente, Santiago Segura (Torrente 2: Misión en Marbella, 2001).

A partir de los años 90 su carrera se centró en el teatro, donde intervino en obras como La venganza de la Petra (2002), de Carlos Arniches, y sobre todo en televisión, que la convirtió en un rostro más cercano para el gran público gracias a sus apariciones en series como Farmacia de guardia, ¡Ay, señor, señor! o Cruz y raya.com. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas