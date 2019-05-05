Público
El panorama artístico de Euskadi muestra su apoyo al diario 'Gara'

Una edición especial del periódico a 25 pretende dar un obsequio artístico al lector para captar a más compradores y hacer hucha para afrontar la deuda de tres millones de euros. 

Una mujer lee el diario 'Gara'. EFE

El diario Gara vive un momento complicado tras la sentencia que le obliga a pagar tres millones de euros, heredada del cierre del diario Egin.  Sin embargo, no están solos, ya que el panorama artístico de Euskadi intentará ayudar a saldar ese pago. 

Sus obras, por medio de reproducciones de alta calidad, estarán al alcance de todos los hogares vascos el próximo domingo 12 de mayo a través de una iniciativa solidaria especial: ARTEA GARA.

Para conseguir ingresos y luchar contra la deuda, Gara se venderá láminas de los artistas participantes junto a su edición habitual al precio de 25 euros. Un gesto benéfico imprescindible para la supervivencia del diario. 

Las iniciativas han sido recogidas por el diario vasco Naiz. Los artistas son Koldobika Jauregi, Gonzalo Etxebarria, Juan Gorriti, Irantzu Lekue, Jesús Mari Lazkano, Dora Salazar, José Antonio Sistiaga, Ainize Txopitea y José Luis Zumeta.

Todos ellos han aportado alguna de sus creaciones de manera desinteresada para la iniciativa ARTEA GARA, que el próximo domingo llevará a todos los kioscos sus obras en láminas de alta calidad, dentro de la gran campaña solidaria para hacer frente a la deuda de Gara.

