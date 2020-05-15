Estás leyendo: Queen comparte en YouTube el macroconcierto de homenaje a Freddie Mercury de 1992

El cantante Freddie Mercury, líder de Queen, en su más emblemática pose / EFE
madrid

Actualizado:

público / agencias

El grupo de rock británico Queen retransmitirá en su canal de YouTube el macroconcierto de homenaje a Freddie Mercury que tuvo lugar en el estadio londinense de Wembley en abril de 1992.

Podrá verse desde este viernes 15 de mayo a las 20:00 hora española (2PM ET y 11AM PT) y estará disponible en el canal de la banda durante todo el fin de semana.

Todo lo que se recaude con esta retransmisión se destinará a la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) en su lucha planetaria contra la pandemia del coronavirus. 

Por cada dólar donado durante el stream, Google aportará otros 2 dólares, continuando así con su campaña para Naciones Unidas ya desarrollada en eventos similares recientemente.

El concierto de homenaje al que fuera cantante de Queen, fallecido en noviembre de 1991 a los 45 años por complicaciones derivadas del sida, tuvo lugar el 20 de abril de 1992 ante 72.000 espectadores. Todo lo recaudado se destinó a su vez a la lucha contra la enfermedad.

Fue retransmitido por televisión a una audiencia mundial que pudo ver la actuaciones del resto de Queen con David Bowie, Robert Plant, Roger Daltrey, Tony Iommi, James Hetfield, Seal, George Michael, Elton John, Axl Rose, Slash y Liza Minelli.

Para caldear el ambiente a modo de teloneros, hicieron breves actuaciones individuales Metallica, Extreme, Guns n' Roses y U2 (vía satélite desde un concierto propio).


