Queen Cuatro canciones para recordar a Freddie Mercury

Se cumplen 27 años de la muerte del cantante, una excusa más que suficiente para recordar cuatro canciones inolvidables .

Foto de archivo. Freddie Mercury.

Se cumplen 27 años del fallecimiento de Freddie Mercury, vocalista de Queen. Una afección pulmonar derivada del sida se lo llevó tras una carrera plagada de éxitos. 

Queen fue una banda en la que todos los miembros compusieron canciones inolvidables, pero era Freddie el foco de atención  por su extravagancia, sus declaraciones y sus provocaciones.

Aunque es prácticamente imposible elegir solo cuatro canciones de Queen, aquí va un pequeño listado.

Bohemian Rapsody

Una canción que tiene más de cuatro décadas y que se mantiene imperturbable en el tiempo. La crítica contemporánea destruyó el que single, pero ha pasado a la posteridad. El significado de la canción sigue dando para interminables charlas, a lo que un fan se sumó y, a través de un hilo de Twitter, hizo un análisis que se hizo viral. 

Radio Ga Ga

El Live AID, uno de los conciertos más importantes de la historia de la música, tuvo dos grandes protagonistas: Queen y U2. Radio Ga Ga la escribió Roger Taylor, el batería de la banda. Una canción nostálgica pero con aires positivos que aunó a todo Wembley a alzar las manos al unísono. 

Somebody to love

Brian May llevó la voz cantante en la composición de este tema, pero fue de nuevo Freddy Mercury el que le dio el toque que la convierte en himno. La versión que realizó en Montreal en 1981 es una de sus versiones más recordadas. 

I want to break free

Las teorías eran de toda clase: Mercury la escribió para dar salida a su homosexualidad, todos sus miembros eran homosexuales... pero la realidad fue que John Deacon, guitarrista de la banda, fue el compositor. Su videoclip, su mensaje y su estribillo lo convierten en uno de los grandes temas de la música británica.

