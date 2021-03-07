Estás leyendo: RTVE pide disculpas por los comentarios machistas en su Facebook durante los Goya y abre un expediente

Público
Público

RTVE pide disculpas por los comentarios machistas en su Facebook durante los Goya y abre un expediente

Asegura que ha identificado el punto exacto desde el que se produjeron los "desafortunados" comentarios.

Momento de la retransmisión en la que se escuchan los comentarios machistas.
Momento de la retransmisión en la que se escuchan los comentarios machistas.

RTVE lamenta y condena "profundamente" los comentarios de índole machista que se oyeron por su perfil de Facebook durante la retransmisión de la alfombra roja de la Gala de los Premios Goya y ha pedido disculpas a las actrices aludidas. Además, indica que ya ha abierto un expediente informativo.

En un comunicado, la corporación señala que en la cobertura de este sábado, las imágenes de Málaga llegaban al Control Central de RTVE en Madrid después de una preselección de señales que provenían de diversas cámaras. Esta preselección es la que llega al control central de Torrespaña desde donde se distribuyen.

Según indica la corporación, RTVE ya ha abierto un expediente informativo y ha identificado el punto exacto desde el que se produjeron los "desafortunados" comentarios que se oyeron a través del audio de ambiente (cámara 8, situada en el exterior de hotel donde se realizaba el evento).

"No hay excusa posible para lo sucedido. Radiotelevisión Española pide disculpas a las actrices aludidas y condena sin paliativos el contenido de estos comentarios denigrantes para las mujeres tan alejados del sentir mayoritario de la plantilla de la empresa y, lamentablemente, aún presentes en nuestra sociedad", señala RTVE, que avanza que el Observatorio de Igualdad de RTVE también ha actuado de oficio y ha abierto un expediente para tomar las acciones oportunas.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público