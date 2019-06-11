'Vuelo 19': el misterio que dio origen al Triángulo de las Bermudas

El 5 de diciembre de 1945, una sencilla misión de entrenamiento derivó en tragedia (desaparecieron 6 aviones y sus 27 tripulantes) y se convirtió en un misterio que continúa sin resolver, contribuyendo a cimentar la leyenda de lo que unos años después empezaría a ser llamado Triángulo de las Bermudas.
Una de las voces más reconocidas de la SER, José Antonio Ponseti, debuta como novelista con una reconstrucción de aquellos hechos, descubriendo aspectos y detalles poco conocidos, intentando encontrar las respuestas que, todavía hoy en día, la Marina de EEUU afirma no poder dar por falta de datos.
Todo empezó con un escueto telegrama: «Te han informado mal sobre mí. Estoy muy vivo». El 26 de diciembre de 1945, el cabo de los marines Joseph Paonessa recibe dicha misiva firmada por un tal «Georgie», apelativo con el que su madre, solo ella, llamaba a su hermano George, sargento de marines.
Pues bien, Georgie «desapareció del mapa, se esfumó, se lo tragó la tierra o el mar» veintiún días antes de que Joseph recibiera aquella misiva. Lo hizo cuando participaba como operador de radio en el ya en ese momento tristemente conocido Vuelo 19, un viaje que pasó a la historia por el misterio que engulló a ventisiete personas y seis aeroplanos cuando sobrevolaban el Atlántico.
José Antonio Ponseti reconstruye el infausto vuelo, así como el enorme despliegue llevado a cabo para encontrar los aparatos y, sobre todo, los tripulantes desaparecidos, con enormes verosimilitud y viveza, rellenando los agujeros de una historia que nunca se ha podido contar completa por razones obvias.
Un cúmulo de circunstancias adversas y fatalidades de diverso signo (humanas, mecánicas y climatológicas) convirtió un mero ejercicio de rutina en una catástrofe que ha provocado especulaciones de todo tipo e incluso ha inspirado a cineastas como Steven Spielberg.
