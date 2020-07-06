Estás leyendo: Concluyen definitivamente las obras de derribo del Calderón

Atlético de Madrid Concluyen definitivamente las obras de derribo del Calderón

Tras la finalización del derribo del estadio, las obras continuarán ahora para soterrar la M-30 a su paso por el Vicente Calderón y para crear un espacio de zonas verdes, que concluirá con la creación del Parque Atlético de Madrid.

Concluyen definitivamente las obras de derribo del Calderón. PÚBLICO TV

MADRID

SERVIMEDIA

Los trabajos de desmontaje del estadio Vicente Calderón han finalizado definitivamente a primera hora de este lunes con la demolición de las últimas vigas que quedaban en pie.

La delegada de Obras y Equipamientos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Paloma García Romero, visitó el lugar donde los últimos 50 años estuvo el estadio del Atlético de Madrid para comprobar 'in situ' la finalización de las obras.

Tras la finalización del derribo del estadio, que ha durado año y medio, las obras continuarán ahora para soterrar la M-30 a su paso por el Vicente Calderón y para crear un espacio de zonas verdes, que concluirá con la creación del Parque Atlético de Madrid.

Además, diversos hitos, acordados por el propio club y el Consistorio madrileño, recordarán que en ese lugar estuvo el estadio, con la colocación de diversas placas donde estuvieron las porterías del estadio, una maqueta donde estaba el centro del campo o un recuerdo especial al córner de Pantic.

