Diego Llorente, segundo positivo por coronavirus en la selección española

El resto de jugadores, 22, han dado negativo en las pruebas. "Se mantendrán los entrenamientos personalizados para continuar con la preparación del Europeo", explicó la Real Federación Española de Fútbol.

Fotografía de archivo del 31 de mayo de 2021 del defensa Diego Llorente durante un entrenamiento de la selección española en la Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas, en Madrid. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

El defensa de la selección española Diego Llorente dio este martes positivo en las pruebas PCR a las que fue sometido, mientras que los otros 22 futbolistas han tenido resultado negativo, según anunció la Real Federación Española de Fútbol.

"La RFEF lamenta comunicar que el defensa central Diego Llorente ha resultado positivo en los últimos test PRC realizados en la concentración de la selección nacional en Las Rozas", anunció a las 00.20 horas el organismo, con lo que se suma al positivo detectado tras el caso comunicado del pasado domingo de Sergio Busquets. 

"Se mantendrán los entrenamientos personalizados para continuar con la preparación del Europeo", explicó en el comunicado, después de las pruebas efectuadas esta misma mañana a toda la delegación. El resto de jugadores, 22, han dado negativo en los citados test.

Vacunación de la selección

Este mismo martes, el ministro de Deportes José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes confirmó que se va a vacunar a la selección asegurando que se trata de "una excepción".

"Nos representan. No vacunamos a un colectivo concreto, vacunamos a los jugadores de la selección porque nos representan. A mi juicio, representar a España lo merece", justificó el ministro.

El asunto fue llevado a la mesa de la Comisión de Salud Pública, que finalmente decidió no posicionarse y cedió la última palabra al Consejo Interterritorial de Salud.

