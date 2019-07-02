La pacense Guadalupe Porras Ayuso se convertirá esta próxima temporada en la primera árbitra que militará en el colectivo de colegiados para LaLiga Santander, en su caso como asistente.
Porras Ayuso será la primera mujer en debutar en la máxima categoría del fútbol masculino. Relevará en cierto modo a Marisa Villa, actual responsable de arbitraje femenino del Comité Técnico, que llegó a obtener la categoría pero no debutó por los requisitos físicos.
La colegiada de Badajoz lleva 16 temporadas en el arbitraje
La colegiada de Badajoz lleva 16 temporadas en el arbitraje. Tras una campaña en Tercera División ascendió a Segunda B, categoría en la que ha estado ocho temporadas antes de cumplir dos en la categoría de plata. Además es internacional desde 2014.
"Estoy muy contenta, en una nube. Todos soñamos con estar en Primera División y después de mucho trabajo lo he conseguido. Aún no me lo creo", afirma Guadalupe Porras en un comunicado de la RFEF. Por otro lado, la tinerfeña Marta Huerta De Aza, que acaba de ascender a Segunda División B, será la árbitra con más categoría en el fútbol masculino.
