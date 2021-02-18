Estás leyendo: Luis Rubiales, presidente de la Federación de Fútbol, imputado por coacciones, amenazas y prevaricación

Público
Público

Luis Rubiales Luis Rubiales, presidente de la Federación de Fútbol, imputado por coacciones, amenazas y prevaricación

Rubiales tendrá que comparecer el próximo 29 de abril tras la querella de la Asociación de Clubes de Fútbol Femenino.

El presidente de la RFEF Luis Rubiales
El presidente de la RFEF Luis Rubiales. EUROPA PRESS

madrid

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 8 de Majadahonda ha citado al presidente de la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, para que acuda a declarar en calidad de investigado (lo que antes se denominaba imputado) el próximo 29 de abril a las 12.00 horas por la presunta comisión de los delitos de coacciones, amenazas y prevaricación administrativa.

Según informa El Mundo, la magistrada Inmaculada González Cervera ha admitido a trámite una querella interpuesta contra Rubiales por la Asociación de Clubes de Fútbol Femenino de Categoría Nacional y ha trasladado la denuncia a la Fiscalía Anticorrupción para que se pronuncie al respecto.

En su querella, la asociación acusa al presidente de la RFEF de realizar una "campaña de acoso y hostigamiento" hacia los equipos que forman la Liga Iberdrola con el objetivo de hacerse con la explotación de sus derechos audiovisuales. 

La asociación explica que los clubes habían "mandatado a la Liga Femenina Iberdrola" para la explotación de sus derechos y su comercialización mediante un concurso público otorgado a Mediapro, informa el mismo medio. 

Además, la jueza también ha llamado a declarar como investigados al secretario general de la RFEF, Andreu Camps, que declarará el próximo 18 de marzo, y a Iñaki Mikeo Etxarri, responsable del fútbol femenino del organismo federativo.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público