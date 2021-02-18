madrid
El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 8 de Majadahonda ha citado al presidente de la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, para que acuda a declarar en calidad de investigado (lo que antes se denominaba imputado) el próximo 29 de abril a las 12.00 horas por la presunta comisión de los delitos de coacciones, amenazas y prevaricación administrativa.
Según informa El Mundo, la magistrada Inmaculada González Cervera ha admitido a trámite una querella interpuesta contra Rubiales por la Asociación de Clubes de Fútbol Femenino de Categoría Nacional y ha trasladado la denuncia a la Fiscalía Anticorrupción para que se pronuncie al respecto.
En su querella, la asociación acusa al presidente de la RFEF de realizar una "campaña de acoso y hostigamiento" hacia los equipos que forman la Liga Iberdrola con el objetivo de hacerse con la explotación de sus derechos audiovisuales.
La asociación explica que los clubes habían "mandatado a la Liga Femenina Iberdrola" para la explotación de sus derechos y su comercialización mediante un concurso público otorgado a Mediapro, informa el mismo medio.
Además, la jueza también ha llamado a declarar como investigados al secretario general de la RFEF, Andreu Camps, que declarará el próximo 18 de marzo, y a Iñaki Mikeo Etxarri, responsable del fútbol femenino del organismo federativo.
