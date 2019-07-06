Público
El piloto Aurelio Martínez fallece tras un accidente durante los entrenamientos de las 24 Horas de Catalunya

"Esta tarde, en el transcurso de los entrenamientos calificativos de las AMV 24 Horas de Cataluña de Motociclismo, los equipos Team GT Endurance (nº30) y Motocrom#51 se han visto involucrados en un accidente", explica el gabinete de prensa del trazado catalán.

Imagen de homenaje al piloto fallecido por parte de los participantes en la carrera 24 horas de Catalunya. CIRCUIT DE BARCELONA.

El piloto Aurelio Martínez falleció como consecuencia de un accidente sufrido durante los entrenamientos previos a las 24 Horas de Catalunya de motociclismo, en el Circuito de Barcelona-Catalunya, informaron los organizadores.

"La moto del equipo 30 ha sufrido un fallo mecánico en plena recta de arriba, previa a la entrada al Estadio y a la altura de la salida del RallyCross, impactando sin piloto contra la moto del equipo Motocrom#51, pilotada por Aurelio Martínez", agrega.

El piloto fue inmediatamente atendido por el equipo médico del circuito y posteriormente trasladado al Hospital de Granollers. "Desgraciadamente, Aurelio Martínez (Alella, 1963) no ha podido superar las lesiones del accidente a pesar de los esfuerzos tanto del Circuito como del Hospital", señala.

El Circuito de Barcelona-Catalunya "lamenta profundamente la pérdida del piloto y transmite el más sentido pésame a su familia, amigos y equipo. 

